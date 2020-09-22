Marilyn "Lynn" Louise Cox Titus Marilyn (Lynn) Louise Cox Titus was born on June 28, 1927 to Florence and Harold Cox in Osceola, Nebraska. She moved to California as a young teen, and has enjoyed all Southern California had to offer ever since. She attended Stanford University, where she met and married Mickey Titus. After graduation, she taught for a short time in San Francisco, they started a family, and later moved to Los Angeles. Lynn's career included the Housing/Foreign Student Office at CSUN and the Gerontology Department at Rancho Los Amigos. After retirement, she and Mickey moved to Arroyo Grande in 1990, where they enjoyed family and friends for many years. They were married for 55 years before Mike's death in 2005. Lynn enjoyed gardening, and took pride in her roses and flowers; everything seemed to bloom for her. After cooking for a family of seven for years, she still loved feeding people, and was always the first with a casserole or banana bread for an ailing friend. Lynn enjoyed travel, especially to Hawaii. She was a member of several book clubs, and was always reading something new and interesting. Her grandchildren were her great loves, and she always kept in touch with them and appreciated them. Lynn was a member of PEO for over 60 years, and was an active supporter of Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the YMCA. She is survived by her children Kathi Titus, Sue Prock, David Titus, Colleen Martin, and Pat Titus as well as seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. No services will be held at this time



