Marilyn Ruth Righetti January 14, 1938 February 16, 2019 Marilyn Ruth Righetti, 81 of Pozo, California passed away peacefully on Saturday February 16, 2019 after her valiant battle with lung cancer. Marilyn was born January 14, 1938 at Mtn. View Hospital, San Luis Obispo, CA to Ruth (Litzenberg) and Frank Yeary. She was the eldest of 3 children and their only daughter. She attended Main St and Cook St elementary schools in Santa Maria, CA. Moving with her family to Atascadero in 1949, she attended Atascadero Elementary and High Schools, graduating with the Class of 1955. She married Robert A. Rigetti, her husband of 63 years on July 9, 1955 at the Community Church of Atascadero. Throughout Robert's career with the U.S. Forest Service, they lived in Pozo, Cuyama Valley, Montecito, Ojai and Santa Maria while raising their 3 daughters, Denise, Julie & Jana. Marilyn and Robert retired to Pozo in 1993 to enjoy their quiet ranch life. Mrs. Righetti worked for Jostens Jewelry in Santa Barbara 1961-63 and Orcutt Junior High School 1973-92. She was the Community Leader for Los Amigos 4-H Club of Orcutt for several years in the 1970's. A woman of faith, she will be missed by her family: husband Robert Righetti of Pozo, daughter Denise Righetti-Selle and son in-law Steve Selle of Arroyo Grande, daughter Julie Righetti of Charleston, SC, granddaughter Sarah Sheppard of Atascadero, grandson Cameron Card of San Diego, great granddaughter Riley Sheppard, great grandson Thomas Westbrook V, brother Art Yeary and sister-in-law Shirlee Yeary, brother Casey Yeary and many extended family and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Jana. A Memorial-Celebration of life will be held Friday April 5, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion, Atascadero, CA The family wishes to extend our sincere thank you to Dr. Daniel Lewis of San Luis Obispoand Dr. Julie Fallon of Templeton and their amazing staffs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital at

