Marilyn Whitaker Ragatz Marilyn Whitaker Ragatz went to be with our Lord December 18, 2019 in Templeton, Ca. at age 86. She was born in Cameron, Missouri to Clyde and Mary Whitaker. The family moved to San Luis Obispo in 1942. Marilyn graduated from San Luis Obispo High School. She enjoyed board games, playing cards, gardening, knitting, and was an avid Dodger fan. Also Marilyn volunteered at Loaves and Fishes, and was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. She is survived by 4 children, one son, Michael Ragatz 3 daughters, Patsy (Charlie) Dorman, Joni (Tyler) Ballard Smith, and Susan (Pete) Barclay. Also one brother David (Yvonne) Whitaker, 3 sisters Carol Pryor, Linda DiBudio, and Judy (Curtis) Reeves, and 1 sister in-law Carol Whitaker, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 1 daughter Betsy Ragatz, one brother, Russell Whitaker, one sister, Barbara Port, 2 brother in-laws Robert Pryor, and Anthony DiBudio. A celebration of life will be Sat. February 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Santa Margarita Park/Senior Center. Instead of flowers please donate to a in Marilyn's memory.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020