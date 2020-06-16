Marion Todd Fitzgerald After living life to the fullest, Marion Todd Fitzgerald died peacefully at home on June 13, 2020 at the age of 91. Due to the COVID crisis, the celebration of life will be an intimate gathering, held outdoors at the Cambria Cemetery, 6005 Bridge St. in Cambria at noon, June 20, 2020. Public Welcome. Following the service there will be an open house at 2601 Sherwood from 1:30 - 4:00 p.m. A slide show of Marion's life can be seen online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=vycghhBxV9Q. Marion was born the youngest of four on February 15, 1929, in Pomona, CA to John and Grace Todd. She attended Pomona High School and went on to attend Whittier College, earning a degree in primary education. Her first job was teaching kindergarten in Santa Barbara. It was during that time she met her husband-to-be, James Fitzgerald, on a blind date. Marion taught one more year in Huntington Beach and on August 2, 1952, they were married. Marion chose to be a full-time mother, and with an arsenal of songs like "The Sun is Up", from her teaching days, she made home life fun and memorable. She was the mom with cookies and milk when you came home from school and the neighborhood kids were always welcomed. "Jim" and Marion lived in Newport Beach for 20 years and raised three children, Jan, Jon and Jim. They moved to Los Altos in 1974 when Jim became President of Foothill Community College. Marion enjoyed the role of a college president's wife and was the "hostess with the mostest" - entertaining was one of her joys. After 10 years in Los Altos, they retired to Cambria. Jim and Marion traveled the world, but their joy upon retiring was spending as much time as possible with their 8 grandchildren. Marion could always be found planning the next craft, overnight, outing or vacation with "Nan and Pops." Marion loved life. She was optimistic and enthusiastic and always made time for her friends, relatives and neighbors to "drop by" for coffee and a chat. She never wanted to leave a party! People were her joy, along with writing notes of love and encouragement. While in Newport Beach, in 1953, Marion joined the Presbyterian Church, and remained a member until her death. She always enjoyed serving her church family - helped however she could, and over the years served as a deacon, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Her faith was important to her, although often private, she put faith in Jesus, believing in Him for her salvation. For that reason, we grieve with hope, believing she is now free from pain and is rejoicing with Him, and her beloved Jim, family and friends in heaven. In keeping with Marion's spirit of service to others, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her name to one of her charities of choice: Samaritans Purse or Cambria Community Presbyterian Church. Marion loved her local church and Samaritans Purse, specifically "Operation Christmas Child" making boxes annually to be sent overseas. Marion wanted to help pay the shipping costs on the boxes going from the Central Coast this year. You can send a check made out to Samaritans Purse and mail it to: Jan Northington, 2130 Sombrero Dr., Los Osos, CA 93402. The funds will be passed on to the Central Coast "OCC" Coordinator for international shipping. Marion is survived by her daughter, Jan (& Henry) Northington of Los Osos, CA, son, Jon Fitzgerald of Lake Oswego, OR, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Fitzgerald of Cambria, CA ; eight grandchildren, Brittany App, Ethan App (& Katie), Daniel (& Ashley) Northington, Philip Northington, Emily (& Irving) Campbell, Claire (& Daniel) MacFarlane, Hilary Fitzgerald and Dorothy Fitzgerald; and three great-grandsons, Grayson App, Ryker App and Micah MacFarlane. Marion was preceded in death by her son, James Richard Fitzgerald and husband, James Sumner Fitzgerald.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.