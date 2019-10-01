Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Bernice Kelley. View Sign Service Information Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel 1239 Longbranch Ave Grover Beach , CA 93433 (805)-489-5552 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Bernice Kelley Marjorie Bernice Kelley, age 100, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on Tuesday September 24, 2019. Mrs. Kelley was born in Angels Camp, CA on February 25, 1919 to Joseph and Louise Lagomarsino. She was the descendant of pioneer settlers of Calaveras County, CA, both families having arrived here from northern Italy during the gold rush. For the first thirty-five years of her life, Mrs. Kelley lived in Angels Camp and Sonora, CA. She moved with her husband Hillary Kelley and daughters to Arroyo Grande, CA in 1954 and has lived in South San Luis Obispo county for the last sixty-five years. Mrs. Kelley was a homemaker for most of her life and the matriarch of her family. She enjoyed cooking with her husband and family and shared many family recipes with her children and grandchildren. She treasured time spent with her family and she had a great appreciation for music. She was devoted to her religion and attended the Catholic churches of Saint Paul the Apostle and Saint Patrick's. Mrs. Kelley is survived by her two daughters Sharon (Gene) Mintz and Claudia (Jay) Trinca, grandsons Michael (Olga) Mintz, and William (Cindy) Trinca and great-grandchildren Monica (Bill) Kughn, Chris Kennedy, Shannon Rose Trinca, Thomas Trinca, and Erik Mintz. She was preceded in death by her Husband Hillary Kelley, her parents Joseph and Louise Lagomarsino, eight siblings, and granddaughters Vickey Kennedy and Kellie Claborn. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Marshall-Spoo Sunset Chapel. Viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday October 4, 2019 followed by a 1:00 p.m. graveside service at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Patrick's Out Reach Ministry, P.O.Box 860, Arroyo Grande, Ca 93421.

