Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Giebeler Walther Gilliam Knudson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Giebeler Walther Gilliam Knudson 8/7/1920 - 9/23/2019 Marjorie Ann Giebeler, 99, was born on August 7, 1920 in Beaumont, CA. Her parents were William Frank Giebeler, born in Germany, and Elizabeth Ludy, born in CA. She had two older brothers, Ben and Bill, and later a sister, Helen, and a brother, Robert. She was the last remaining sibling. Marjorie lived in San Bernardino through her teen years until she married. She attended community college as a young adult and later obtained a degree in early childhood education. Marjorie married Raymond Walther in 1940. She taught preschool, and later kindergarten and 5th grade in a state operated childcare program. Marjorie loved being around young children. Marjorie raised three children, Donna, Bill, and Karen. Their best memories of her were going on train trips and family vacations, including beach trips, camping, hiking, and swimming. She took them to many museums and concerts, and gave them a love for reading. Family get-togethers also were important to her. She has 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren who love her. Marjorie thoroughly enjoyed quality time with her grandchildren and her great grandsons, Paul and Jadyn, right up until the end. Marjorie remarried twice after her marriage to Ray ended: first to Edmund Gilliam until his death, and then Arthur Knudson until his death. She has several devoted step-children from those marriages, Jeff Gilliam, Joyce Nelson, Brian and Glen Knudson, and their children. Marjorie had a lifelong love of flying, which she did from an early age. She took her last flight in a bi-plane when she was 90 years old. She was a creative and a multi talented artist and especially enjoyed working with clay. She collected shells, rocks, sand, and fossils, and often created works of art with them. Marjorie also was community oriented and helped keep her housing area safe by advocating for clearing out near by drainage canals. She loved traveling, especially around the country in a trailer with Ed Gilliam. Marjorie loved to walk and have bonfires on the beach. She was a journalist in high school and continued to write articles for magazines about her and her family's lives and adventures. She was also an avid photographer and processed her own photos, even as a teenager. We want to thank the many people who gave her joy, especially in her final years. Marjorie will be missed, as mom, auntie, grandmother, teacher, and friend. Funeral services will be at Saint John Lutheran Church, Arroyo Grande, on October 7th. Please send donations to the Alzheimers Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Marjorie Giebeler Walther Gilliam Knudson 8/7/1920 - 9/23/2019 Marjorie Ann Giebeler, 99, was born on August 7, 1920 in Beaumont, CA. Her parents were William Frank Giebeler, born in Germany, and Elizabeth Ludy, born in CA. She had two older brothers, Ben and Bill, and later a sister, Helen, and a brother, Robert. She was the last remaining sibling. Marjorie lived in San Bernardino through her teen years until she married. She attended community college as a young adult and later obtained a degree in early childhood education. Marjorie married Raymond Walther in 1940. She taught preschool, and later kindergarten and 5th grade in a state operated childcare program. Marjorie loved being around young children. Marjorie raised three children, Donna, Bill, and Karen. Their best memories of her were going on train trips and family vacations, including beach trips, camping, hiking, and swimming. She took them to many museums and concerts, and gave them a love for reading. Family get-togethers also were important to her. She has 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren who love her. Marjorie thoroughly enjoyed quality time with her grandchildren and her great grandsons, Paul and Jadyn, right up until the end. Marjorie remarried twice after her marriage to Ray ended: first to Edmund Gilliam until his death, and then Arthur Knudson until his death. She has several devoted step-children from those marriages, Jeff Gilliam, Joyce Nelson, Brian and Glen Knudson, and their children. Marjorie had a lifelong love of flying, which she did from an early age. She took her last flight in a bi-plane when she was 90 years old. She was a creative and a multi talented artist and especially enjoyed working with clay. She collected shells, rocks, sand, and fossils, and often created works of art with them. Marjorie also was community oriented and helped keep her housing area safe by advocating for clearing out near by drainage canals. She loved traveling, especially around the country in a trailer with Ed Gilliam. Marjorie loved to walk and have bonfires on the beach. She was a journalist in high school and continued to write articles for magazines about her and her family's lives and adventures. She was also an avid photographer and processed her own photos, even as a teenager. We want to thank the many people who gave her joy, especially in her final years. Marjorie will be missed, as mom, auntie, grandmother, teacher, and friend. Funeral services will be at Saint John Lutheran Church, Arroyo Grande, on October 7th. Please send donations to the Alzheimers Foundation in lieu of flowers. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close