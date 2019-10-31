Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARJORIE GRACE BLAKE. View Sign Service Information Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home 1703 Spring St Paso Robles , CA 93446 (805)-238-4383 Send Flowers Obituary

MARJORIE GRACE BLAKE Hear ye, Hear ye! A grand old Mother has left this joint, Her family announces to make the point, Never in their hearts shall anyone replace, The beautiful soul of Marjorie Grace. Born in '30 of Leo and Abbie Rude, A third sweet daughter to extend their brood. Two more girls came, oh what a surprise, To complete the group, a party of five. Her mom drove the bus to the one-room school, Where Margie helped the teacher and obeyed every rule, Until it was time to matriculate, Then off to town to graduate. In 1947, with The War finally done, The time was right to have some fun. Richard Blake came along and asked for her hand; She thought, "What the heck; he seems a good man." Two years later, it was February '49, A bundle of joy, daughter Nancy, arrived. The new mom was eager for dolls and dress-up, of course, But her little girl shunned those; she wanted a horse! Time went by and a business they grew, Today known in town as Blake's True Value. At the lodges of Elks and Lions they oft did appear; Mrs. Blake raised lots of moola and named "Wife of the Year!" In '64 Gramps made good a promise meant, Over the river to the Country Club they went. He'd built his bride her own dream home, And to the end of their days, neither did roam. Grandmother to two, but "Nana" to all, She left to join Richard this glorious fall. She'll always be remembered for her kind heart and gentle ways, And the best mac salad tasted all your days. And we want you to know, as she moved toward the light, Margie opened blue eyes while we held her hands tight. Seeing loved ones gathered, her sweet smile bright, she declared with great joy, "What a delight!" Marjorie Grace Blake, 89, born Paso Robles, CA. Died October 22, 2019 at home. Survived by daughter Nancy Giller (Dan), grandchildren Aaron West and Aimee Lithwin (Jerry), little sister Carolanna Dyck (Kenneth), cousin/sister-in-law Beverly Blake, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and an adored bunch of nieces and nephews. Per Marjorie's wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum.

