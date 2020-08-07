Marjorie Marie Dean Marjorie Marie Dean, 93. Born in Los Angeles, California. Died July 26 due to Covid-19. She didn't have the virus but due to the restrictions of sheltering in causing solitary confinement her mental health declined. Majorie was a very social person and not being able to be with people was difficult. Marjorie was very community minded and was a PTA President obtaining life time membership, Member of the Shell Beach Woman's Club, Member of Grace Church in Arroyo Grande since 1967 and sang in the Choir. She helped start the Girl Scouts in Grover Beach/Pismo Beach and taught children in the Good News Club. She was a member of the 5-Cities Water Aerobic group for more than 25 years up till age 92. She is survived by children Sharon (Michael) Farage of Visalia, Diana (Steven) Galloway of Arroyo Grande, Twins Carolyn Dean of Arroyo Grande and Marilyn (Duane) Valentine of Visalia, and Norma Dean (daughter-in-law) of Santa Maria and foster son Bill (Sheree) Edwards of El Dorado Hills. Nine Grandchildren and eleven Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents John Henry Brittain and Delia Marie (Courteau) Brittain, brother John Henry Brittain, Jr, Husband Carroll Robert Dean and son Michael Robert Dean. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Grace Bible Church in Arroyo Grande's Missionary fund in memory of Majorie Dean.



