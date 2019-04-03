Marjorie "Ann" McGrew Marjorie "Ann" McGrew passed away at age 88 on February 5th 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Los Angeles California "Ann" enjoyed the beach, camping, hunting, gardening and enjoying time with her 6 children. She had four daughters and two sons as follows with her perspective spouses: Doreen Gretter and Wayne, Cliff Byers and Diane, Cindy "Sam" Byers and Mel, Gayle McClester and Glenn, Mary McGrew Rees and Steve. Proceeding in her death was Son Grant William Byers and husband, Oscar Lee McGrew. Ann leaves behind a legacy of eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019