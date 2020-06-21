Marjory Blanche Marshburn Cash On June 14, 2020 Marjory Blanche Marshburn Cash beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother left us and joined her Lord and Savior. Marjory was born in March 1917 to Albert and Ora Marshburn in Whittier, CA. Marjory had three brothers, Ellis, Arthur, and Lawrence. She lived and attended school in Monrovia, CA. When she was 15 years old her father died and she went to high school half days so she could take care of her 6 year old brother Lawrence while her mother went back to school to get a teaching credential. After high school Marjory attended Santa Barbara State College. As a child during the depression she was not afraid of hard work and worked for her room and board at several jobs while she was in college. She was part of the college group at the Presbyterian Church. This is where she met Chester Nathaniel Cash. While working at the Presbyterian conference grounds at Lake Tahoe in the summer of 1940, Chet came to pick her up to go back to school. He proposed and they were married at sunset in an amphitheater on the shores of Lake Tahoe. Marjory and Chet lived in , Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Monrovia, and Ojai. They had four sons. After her sons were grown Marjory went back to school to earn her teaching credential. She taught elementary school in Monrovia at Santa Fe and Wildrose schools. She also worked as a teacher's aide at Topa Topa Elementary in Ojai. In 1976 Marjory and Chet moved to Arroyo Grande. Chet's health was declining and Marjory took care of him until he passed in 1982. Chet and she were very involved in Community Presbyterian Church in Pismo Beach. In her 40 plus years as a member she was in the choir, a deacon, and an elder. She was always busy. She was a volunteer Laubach Literacy Tutor helping immigrants learn to read and write English. She was involved with the Five Cities Christian Women Food Pantry helping those in need in the community. She was loved for her exuberant personality. She always wanted to "get other people's story." She was very proud of the fact that she had ridden her exercycle every day until her she was 99 years old. As she rode she prayed for her family. She is survived by her four sons, Chester Cash of Arroyo Grande, Charles Cash (Suzanne) of Nipomo, David Cash (Francie) of Monrovia, and Donald Cash (Candice) of Salt Lake City as well as 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Presbyterian Church, 990 Dolliver, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 or Five Cities Christian Women Food Pantry, P.O. Box 756, Grover Beach, CA 93483.



