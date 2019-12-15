Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Hamilton Clark Mark Clark (73) passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at his home in Arroyo Grande, California with family by his side. He was born and raised in Fort Collins, Colorado to Ruth and Dwight Clark. His father owned a local bookstore while his mother served as one of the first female representatives in the Colorado State Legislature. Mark had two older brothers, John and Dwight Jr. Mark moved to California to attend the University of California at Berkeley, where he graduated with a Degree in Business Administration. He launched his Accounting career at Gelfand Breslauer (Los Angeles), where he had the opportunity for International business travel within the music industry which he loved. He relocated to Arroyo Grande with his wife and two children in 1984, where he opened Mark Clark CPA in the village of Arroyo Grande. He expanded the firm over the next 30 years and retired in February 2016. Mark was a prominent figure in the Kiwanis and Elks Club for over 30 years, and headed up the Arroyo Grande Eagle Football Century Club for over 20 years. He loved Friday night Eagle football games and close relationships with coaches and players. Mark cherished the community in which he lived and the friends that he had made over the decades. He enjoyed travelling, fishing, golfing, snow-skiing, classic cars, motorcycles and believed in living life to the fullest. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sandra Clark, brother Dwight D. Clark of Palo Alto, California, son Christopher Clark of Lake Tahoe, California, daughter Stacey Clark of Thousand Oaks, California and grandson Cole Clark. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother John Bales Clark of Carbondale, Colorado. A Celebration of Life is planned for January 12, 2020 at Edward's Barn in Nipomo, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Cancer Research at the .

