Mark Howard Crawford 1954-2019 Born in L.A. Mark moved with family to Cambria, graduating from Coast Union High School in 1973. He was the owner/operator of Cambria T.V. until he moved on to work at the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education in1998 where he remained until his death on February 17, 2019. An avid HAM Radio Operator, he also enjoyed work as a sound/lighting engineer for local Cambria theatres. He enjoyed his friends and family and was quick to share hugs with family and kind words to those who had the pleasure of sharing time with him. Mark passed away peacefully at his family home in Cambria.He is survived by his sister Kathryn Benson of Cambria, brothers John Heitzenrater of Morro Bay and Gary Crawford of Washington. In addition he is survived by nieces, Kristina Benson of Paso Robles, Nikole Benson of Templeton, Stevianne Martinez of New York, and nephews Glen Crawford of New Jersey, Jeff and Craig Heitzenrater of CA., plus many grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Glen Crawford, mother Hattie Crawford Daly, nephew Jonathon Benson, and brother-in-law George Benson of Cambria. A memorial service will be held for Mark at the First Baptist Church of Cambria on March 15, at 11:00 a.m. Cards and/or flowers may be sent to the church at 2120 Green Street, Cambria, CA 93428. Donations may be made in Marks name to . Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019

