1/1
Mark Lawler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Lawler
August 25, 2020
Paso Robles, California - Mark was born in January 1955, and passed away August 25 2020 after a long illness.
He was born in the Bronx, New York and spent his early youth in Joliet Illinois. His family eventually relocated to Oceanside CA. He moved as a young adult to Costa Mesa for work and school where he met his future wife Michele. They married in 1977.
Mark and Michele arrived on the central coast with their young son in 1980 and eventually 3 more children were added to the family.
Settling in Paso Robles gave Mark the opportunity to work for several different
State of California agencies over the years including the Prison System, the Youth Authority, and Atascadero State Hospital.
He ended his career working for the County of Santa Barbara Psychiatric Health Facility.
Mark is survived by his wife Michele, his four children and their families, Mark Jr.(Kate), Lindsay(Luis), Joseph(Kelly), and Michael. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Wawona, Grace, Juniper, Lainie and Elliot. All of our hearts are broken.
No services are planned at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home
1703 Spring St
Paso Robles, CA 93446
8052384383
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved