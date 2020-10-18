Mark Lawler

August 25, 2020

Paso Robles, California - Mark was born in January 1955, and passed away August 25 2020 after a long illness.

He was born in the Bronx, New York and spent his early youth in Joliet Illinois. His family eventually relocated to Oceanside CA. He moved as a young adult to Costa Mesa for work and school where he met his future wife Michele. They married in 1977.

Mark and Michele arrived on the central coast with their young son in 1980 and eventually 3 more children were added to the family.

Settling in Paso Robles gave Mark the opportunity to work for several different

State of California agencies over the years including the Prison System, the Youth Authority, and Atascadero State Hospital.

He ended his career working for the County of Santa Barbara Psychiatric Health Facility.

Mark is survived by his wife Michele, his four children and their families, Mark Jr.(Kate), Lindsay(Luis), Joseph(Kelly), and Michael. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Wawona, Grace, Juniper, Lainie and Elliot. All of our hearts are broken.

No services are planned at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store