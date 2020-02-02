Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Wright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Wright Mark Wright was born on October 14, 1946 to parents Robert and Helen Wright. He passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 in San Luis Obispo. He is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Diana, and the lights of his life, his children and grandchild, Shana (Eilif) Paulson, Darrin Wright (Luke Miller) and Mazzlyn Paulson. Mark is also survived by his sister Jamie (Doug) Cramer, and many nieces and nephews who will miss his infectious laugh. Mark spent most of his adult life in Southern California where he was an executive in the banking industry for over 40 years. When Darrin, his son, was ready for Cub Scouts, Mark helped re-form Pack 100 (which grew from 7 to over 100 boys) because there was no existing program in Beverly Hills. Mark's father was a Colonel in the Air Force, so the family lived in several cities and states during Mark's younger years, finally settling in Riverside, CA, where he attended Riverside Poly Tech High School. During this time, riding horses and rodeo were Mark's passion, along with his love for cars. One of Mark's prized possessions was his apple-red Mercedes Benz SLK280. He loved road trips and especially driving to the Central Coast Poker Room with his best friend of 51 years, Rich Bond, to play with his other poker buddies. Memorials celebrating Mark's life will be held later in the year in Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas.

