Marla Snyder Marla Snyder, age 76 of Morro Bay, California passed away on December 29, 2018 from the disease ALS. She is survived by her husband, Richard Snyder, daughter, Tahnil Davis, son, Timothy Snyder and four grandchild- ren, Emmy, Indy, Chance and Jacie. Her Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Shoreling Chapel in Morro Bay, located at Beach and Monterey Street. We invite those who would like to celebrate her life!
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marla Snyder.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019