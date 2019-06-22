Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlies Thiel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marlies Thiel Marlies Thiel of Nipomo, CA, passed away suddenly at age 79, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The cause of death was diagnosed as "Intra-Cerebral Hemorrhage". Marlies was born in Düsseldorf, Germany, on February 22, 1940, to Elfriede & Alfred Barth. Still young and just out of school, she decided to go to London to learn English. This led her later to envision a one-year stay in America. She actually went to California. Here, in 1965, she met and married Dieter Thiel. They lived in San Jose where they raised their son, Eric Thiel. Marlies enjoyed working with small children. She volunteered and later she worked as a teacher's assistant with the Oak Grove School District in San Jose, CA. Dieter worked for IBM, San Jose, California, for 32 years. In 2000, both Dieter and Marlies retired. They moved to Nipomo, CA in 2001. Marlies enjoyed retirement. She was known for hosting high teas at her house for lady friends in her neighborhood. She was a long- time member of a Pismo Beach hiking group. She also had many German friends in the greater community. Marlies & Dieter also enjoyed taking different cruises to foreign countries, visiting their relatives in Germany, and taking short get-away trips throughout California. Marlies is survived by her husband Dieter Thiel, her Son Eric Thiel, who lives in Pismo Beach, CA, and her sister Inge in Haan, Germany. She was preceded in death by her father Alfred Barth & her mother Elfriede Barth. She will be missed by family and friends. A celebration of life service date is not yet set.

