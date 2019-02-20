Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Jerris Cowitt Kessler Lifter. View Sign

Marsha Jerris Cowitt Kessler Lifter Marsha Jerris Cowitt Kessler Lifter, 80, of San Luis Obispo, died Sunday, February 17 of heart failure. A lifelong educator, mentor, and people person, Marsha never knew a stranger, asher short stature belied a larger-than-life personality. Marsha graduated from Hamilton High School in Los Angeles, received her undergraduate degree from UCLA, and her master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Cal State University, Northridge. She spent 25 devoted years working in education, beginning as a kindergarten teacher; then asa pioneer bringing technology to the classroom; and later, as a mentor to future teachers.She married Arthur Kessler in 1958 in Germany and they raised three children. In 1988, Marsha married Mike Lifter and in 1995they moved to San Luis Obispo. Their "retired" life in SLO was far from relaxed: Marsha was President of the Women's Network; co-President of Congregation Beth David with her husband; Principal of the Congregation Beth David Religious School; Board member of the San Luis Obispo Children's Museum; and worked tirelessly as a supervisor in the Cal Poly School of Education. Marsha loved the performing arts, following the latest fashion trends, enjoying a cup of tea, and helping non-profit organizations in her community. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy lives on in all who she touched, inspired, mentored, and loved. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Mike Lifter; her three children and their families: Judy Block (Steve), Larry (Noga), and Michael (Susan); her sister, Michele Slipock; and her six grandchildren. Donations in Marsha's name can be made to the San Luis Obispo Children's Museum.

