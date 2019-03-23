Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha "Sue" Walrath. View Sign

Martha "Sue" Walrath Martha "Sue" Walrath, 72, Paso Robles, CA, passed away peacefully at her home and surrounded by family on March 3, 2019. Born on October 30, 1946 in Cham- paign, IL to her parents Martha and Jack Reisner, Sue was part of an Air Force family that lived around the world. Sue moved to the Central Coast in 1977 and was a teacher at several of the County's schools, including schools in Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande. Over the course of many years, she gave her all to enrich her students, friends and family's lives. She was a dog-lover, avid reader, patient gardener, celebrated cook and party- thrower, as well as a devoted wife, mother and grand- mother. Most will remember her for her generosity and passion for helping others. Especially her family will remember her for her unwavering love, honesty and joyful zest for entertain- ing. She made life fun. Sue is survived by her husband, Gordon; her two children, Julianna and Brian; her step-children, Stacy, Stephanie and David; her brothers, Bill and Joe; her niece and nephew, Cory and Jack; her grandchildren, Annika, Jack, Scarlet and Zane; her step-grandchildren Shane, Mar, Savannah, Ryan, Cody, Sabrina, Alaina and Ella; her beloved dog, Sophie; and friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, April 7 th at Templeton Park at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineyard Dog Park by calling (805) 239- 4437 or via their website:

Martha "Sue" Walrath Martha "Sue" Walrath, 72, Paso Robles, CA, passed away peacefully at her home and surrounded by family on March 3, 2019. Born on October 30, 1946 in Cham- paign, IL to her parents Martha and Jack Reisner, Sue was part of an Air Force family that lived around the world. Sue moved to the Central Coast in 1977 and was a teacher at several of the County's schools, including schools in Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande. Over the course of many years, she gave her all to enrich her students, friends and family's lives. She was a dog-lover, avid reader, patient gardener, celebrated cook and party- thrower, as well as a devoted wife, mother and grand- mother. Most will remember her for her generosity and passion for helping others. Especially her family will remember her for her unwavering love, honesty and joyful zest for entertain- ing. She made life fun. Sue is survived by her husband, Gordon; her two children, Julianna and Brian; her step-children, Stacy, Stephanie and David; her brothers, Bill and Joe; her niece and nephew, Cory and Jack; her grandchildren, Annika, Jack, Scarlet and Zane; her step-grandchildren Shane, Mar, Savannah, Ryan, Cody, Sabrina, Alaina and Ella; her beloved dog, Sophie; and friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, April 7 th at Templeton Park at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineyard Dog Park by calling (805) 239- 4437 or via their website: https://www.parks4pups.org/vineyard-dog-park-templeton Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close