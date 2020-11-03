Mary Alice Dorrough, beloved mother, left us to the open arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 11th 2020.



Mary was born to Claude and Ola Mae Anthony in May of 1927 in Panola County Mississippi. Mary outlived seven brothers and one sister. She was an excellent student in school and graduated high school as valedictorian of her class. And while caring for an elderly man, she met his son, Everett whom she ended up marrying later on. Everett was stationed in the Army at Camp San Luis Obispo during WWII before receiving his discharge from the army. He ended up staying to become a lifelong resident of SLO until Everett's passing in June of 2001. Mary lived her last 25 years in Santa Rosa, California though.



Mary is survived by a sister in law Rowena Boysen and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



She was a mother to three sons: Emmett, Aubrey (Jean), and Steve (Rita) who preceded Mary in August of 2000 and one daughter, Romelle (Bill). She is survived by her grandchildren: Amanda, Christopher, Heather, Katrina, Larry, Madelyn, Mia-Sara, Rebekah, Sean, Sue-Lyn, Todd.



Also by her great-grandchildren: Aaron, Archer, Ava, Avery, Bodie, Caydance, Kai, Katie, Laney, Qi, Sahara, Sarah, Seren, Shalom, Shawn, Tessa, and Zander. Mary was predeceased by her grandson Todd and granddaughter Heather Cuper. Mary was a proud and dedicated mother and grandmother.



Mary enjoyed working in the medical field with several doctors of San Luis Obispo until her retirement where she moved to Santa Rosa. She later became a member of the British American Club, The Odd Fellows Rebekahs, and worshipped at the Santa Rosa New Hope Baptist Church.



She dearly loved her family and church as she was devoted to them and the Bible. She will be missed, but never forgotten. We love you, mom.

