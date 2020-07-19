Mary Alice Hemstreet Mary Alice Hemstreet, 90, passed away at home in Paso Robles, CA., on Tuesday May 5, 2020. She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., in 1929. She moved to Chino CA., with her family in her teenage years and graduated from Chino High School in 1947. She married Lester C. Hemstreet Jr. in October 1947. She lived in Chino for many years, moved to Los Osos, CA. in 1986 to manage Morro Shores Mobile Estates with Lester; moved to Paso Robles, CA in 2015 after retiring from Morro Shores. She is survived by two sons; Stephen Hemstreet and Michael Hemstreet of Paso Robles, CA. Three granddaughters, four great granddaughters and two great grandsons, two great great-granddaughters and one great great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Hemstreet who passed away Aug 31, 2014. Burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside CA., next to her husband Lester. Graveside services to be determined. The family suggests memorial donations to Wilshire Hospice, 285 South Street, Suite J, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401-5037.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store