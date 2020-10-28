Mary Amick Devlin
March 21, 1941 - October 5, 2020
Cayucos, California - Mary Amick Devlin
With her warm smile, infectious laughter, compassion and brilliance a connection blossomed whether the encounter lived in a moment or spanned a lifetime. Mary's charm reached the inner core of strangers, friends and loved ones throughout her life.
Born in Downey, CA to Dixie and Lewis Pollard Sr., Mary was raised in Santa Fe Springs and was in the first graduating class of Sierra High School in Whittier, then continued her education at UCLA and Cuesta College.
Mary raised three great children in Morro Bay while working at Bob's Seafood on the Embarcadero as a waitress where she dazzled tourists and locals and collected life long friends, which she did throughout her life. She worked for TRW Vidar, working her way up the ranks into accounting. When TRW relocated, Mary opted to stay in her beloved community doing personal and business accounting. Mary and Dev, her husband of 52 years, moved to beautiful Cayucos to manage her parents family business, Bella Vista Mobile Lodge, applying her skills, and making even more friends from all over the world. Friends describe Mary as wonderful, beloved, gracious, generous, witty, loyal, nurturing, an intellectual person who loved to laugh, fiercely proud, protective of and loving towards her family.
Mary enjoyed playing in the Laurel Lane Women's Bowling League on Wednesday nights, as a member of the Morro Bay Yacht Club she took pleasure in sailboat racing, made many trips with friends to Chumash Casino, played competitive miniature golf on Catalina Island, a bit of a traveler and an avid fundraiser for the Cayucos community, especially for the Fourth of July fireworks.
Mary left us peacefully on October 5, 2020 after a fierce 5 year battle with cancer. Her husband, L. J. (Dev) Devlin, children: Robert (Christine), Jana and Julie, grandchildren: princess Kaylyn, Bo (Sarah), Tyler and Dylan and the shining star of 2020 great granddaughter Audrey, as well as her sister Anne (Glen), many cousins, nieces, nephews who will all continue throughout their lifetimes to cherish and be touched by the beauty of Mary's soul and her love.
A celebration of life will not take place at Mary's request, it's a time to stay safe and healthy. You can contribute with a personal story on-line for all to enjoy at reisfamilymortuary.net
. In lieu of flowers or gifts, a contribution can be made to Cayucos fireworks fund at Cayucos chamber of commerce P.O. Box 106 Cayucos, CA 93430.