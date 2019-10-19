Mary Catherine Topp The gentle, generous, joyful, gregarious, and energetic Mary Catherine Topp, 98, passed away on October 9, 2019 after an adventurous life. She was born in Lebanon, Indiana, lived in many places around the world, including Japan, Germany and Iran, and died, as she wished, in her home in Los Osos. She was wife to Al Topp, proud mother of ten children (Karen, Susan, Linda, Sylvia, Peter, Astrid, Heidi, Eric, Megan, and Katrina), grandmother of 15, and great-grandmother of 13. A memorial will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Los Osos at 4:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 26. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Coast Hospice.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 19, 2019