Mary Celina Schlotterbeck Mary C. Schlotterbeck died peacefully in her sleep the morning of August 20, 2019 at the age of 90 years young. She was the youngest child of Jack and Ann Roche born in Flint, Michigan. After graduating from high school, she attended Flint Jr. College where she earned her Associate's Degree. Mary worked for a brief time in Washington, D.C. with the "Armed Forces Hour" for the Department of Defense. She then returned home and worked for General Motors Institute where she met her husband, Don, a dashing red-headed professor in the Engineering Department. They married on August 7, 1954 and just recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Mary and Don had four children, Matt, Mary Lynne, Karen, and John. In 1961, they set off on the adventure of a lifetime .moving the whole family to California where they raised their family in Saratoga. Mary soon joined the Santa Clara University family where she worked for 25 years as an administrative assistant in the Electrical Engineering department. Upon retirement, she and Don moved to San Luis Obispo where she soon became a valuable volunteer at the San Luis Obispo Police department for 26 years. Among her many accomplishments at the police department, in 2013, she received Congressional Recognition for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens as the Senior Citizen of the Year. Mary loved her time with the SLO Police department and they in turn loved her. Their time in SLO was also highlighted by numerous visits from their 4 children and spouses as well as 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. There were so many happy times hiking Bishop's Peak, going out to Morro Bay and the candy shop as well as having coffee downtown. Don and Mary sold their home in SLO and moved to the MonteCedro Retirement Community in Altadena in March of 2018. Mary was always happiest when she was out on the back patio looking at the Santa Cruz Mountains (Saratoga), sitting on her swing on the back deck of their home in SLO and the mountains surrounding Bishop's Peak, and finally her sweet spot on the balcony at the MonteCedro & the San Gabriel Mountains. Mary will always be remember for her sense of humor, deep devotion to family and dear friends (Mac, Diana & Frank), her generosity and talents as an artist. Mary is survived by her husband, Don, and her sons, Matt & John, and her daughters, Mary Lynne & Karen. She will also be missed by her son-in-laws, John Doyle and Jeff Stockel as well as her daughter-in-law, Pam Schlotterbeck. Her grandchildren (Brian, Emily, Eamon, Lindsey, Jackson, Becky, Anne, Patrick, Jaime, Kelsey, Casey, Darcy) and great grandkids (Cannon, Kennadie, Harper, Emmett, Dean, Theo, Holland, Stella) will always appreciate her chocolate chip cookies, remember her "high school is only 1 inch on the ruler of life" and other advice, her loving each one of you just the way you are. She was so proud of all of her children and grandchildren and in turn, we could never have asked for a better wife, Mom, Grandma, and friend. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm, 2012 El Molino Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001. In lieu of flowers, Please make a donation to Mary's two favorite charities: St. Anthony's Foundation (

