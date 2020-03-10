Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary de Lourdes Serpa Bachino. View Sign Service Information Grimes Funeral Chapels 728 Jefferson Street Kerrville , TX 78028 (830)-257-4544 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary de Lourdes Serpa Bachino Mary de Lourdes Serpa Bachino passed away on Wednesday, March 4th, in Kerrville, Texas. Mary was born in San Luis Obispo on April 9, 1926 to her loving parents, Mary (Sousa) and Frank V. Serpa, who had immigrated to this country from The Azores. Mary attended Mission School from First Grade through High School graduation. She was very close with the Immaculate Heart Sisters and deeply connected to Mission School. It was during this time that she met Jim Bachino. The two went their separate ways, with Jim enlisting in the U.S. Navy and serving in the South Pacific during World War Il, and Mary continuing her education in both San Luis Obispo, and the University of California at Berkeley. In 1945 while on leave, Jim paid Mary a visit. After spending several days sharing each other's company, Jim reported back to duty. The fire, however, had been lit. Jim and Mary were soon engaged, and on May 1, 1946 were married in the Old Mission Church. This began a 55 year love story, during which they were blessed with 3 children, and lived life, laughed, and loved together. Mary retired in 1992, after spending 25 years working at Cal Poly. Following retirement, Jim and Mary continued to enjoy life together, and traveled the world. Mary lost her Jim in 2001, and despite an ache in her heart, resumed her life with her wide circle of friends giving her support. Mary's upbeat personality, congenial demeanor and love of life, never left her. She continued to enjoy traveling, and spending time with friends and family. Mary moved to Kerrville, Texas in 2015. She quickly adjusted to her new home and loved the peace and beauty of her new surroundings. After living so long at 747 Mill St., she was now surrounded by wildlife and 'golfers', who were a constant source of entertainment. Everyone who met Mary throughout her life felt the warmth in her heart, and the kindness in her smile. She faced the challenges of life with God at her side, and relied on her Faith to light her path. Helen Keller once said "What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose. For all that we love deeply, becomes a part of us." We loved Mary deeply, and dearly enjoyed her warm presence. She became a part of us all, and that feeling will never be lost. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Frank V. Serpa, stepfather, Joseph Pedrotta, loving husband James M. Bachino, and her brother Frank Serpa. She is survived by her children, Joanne Maddalena of Nipomo, Jayne Smith (Tim) of Kerrville, Texas, and James C. Bachino (Linda) of Tehachapi, son-in-law Bob Maddalena (Fritzi) of Kerrville, Texas, sister-in-law Doris Serpa of San Luis Obispo, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many, many dear friends who she met throughout her journey. The family would like to thank Peterson Hospice of Kerrville, Texas, for their support and assistance during Mary's illness. If you would like to acknowledge Mary's life, Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, Texas 78028, would be her . There are no services planned. Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels. com. Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020



