Mary Dias Mary Dias, beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 101 years. Mary was born in Fresno to Antonio and Belmira Dias, immigrants from Portugal who had settled in Fresno County in the early 1900's. Mary grew up in the Fowler area and later moved to Easton with her family where she graduated from Washington Union High School with the Class of 1936. Family events, Portuguese lodge, Festas, and Square Dancing filled her life with many happy days and left her with many wonderful memories. Mary met the love of her life Frank J. Dias and they were married for 45 years until his untimely death at the age 67, in 1986. Mary, in addition to her dedication to family, filled her life working for a time as a Dental and Medical assistant for Doctors Robert Montgomery D.D.S.. Victor Tahan M.D., and later in retail sales. In the late 1980's she moved to the central coast of California, living for a time in Seal Beach, Carmel, and Cambria to be near family members. She was a familiar face at Mission San Carlos in Carmel and was loved by many. In addition to her parents, and husband, Mary was preceded in death by brothers, Jon Dias, Manuel Dias and by her sister Lyda Mendes.She is the beloved mother of Alfred Dias and his wife Eileen of Fresno and Arlene Steffensen and her husband Dwight of Cambria, CA. She is beloved "GiGi" to her grandchildren, Jon Eric Steffensen D.D.S., and his wife Teri, Lisa Nishikian and her husband Brad, and Tami Dias and Staci Dias, and to her great-grandchildren, Jordan, Justin, Jack, Cooper, Hudson, and Harper. Also surviving Mary is her sister-in-law Aldina Lehman and by several nieces and nephews.Recitation of the Rosary will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church of Fresno, Funeral Mass will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Valley Children's Hospital, 9300 Valley Children's Place, Madera, CA. 93636.

