Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Murray Rizzoli. View Sign

Mary Elizabeth Murray Rizzoli Mary Elizabeth Murray Rizzoli, born in Sidney, New York on February 23, 1931, left us on March 26, 2019. She was briefly in the care of Hospice's Serenity House, Santa Barbara. She was the daughter of Senator John H. Murray and Olive Bartholomae Murray. Mary, a resident of San Luis Obispo for more than 66 years, moved to California from New York when she was five and had lived there since, except for a training period when she lived in Reno, Nevada where she learned to be a legal secretary after graduating from Fullerton Union High School in 1948. Following completion of her training, she moved to Santa Maria, where she was employed and, most importantly, where she met her future husband, Alvizio Rizzoli (Al), whom she married at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa in San Luis Obispo on September 19 1953. Mary loved riding horses on a family ranch when she was a teenager. Attending and supporting matches, recitals, meets,and all events and performances of her children and grandchildren were a joy to her. Hostessing and celebrating many creative special family occasions brought great pleasure to everyone. She especially enjoyed relaxing time reading and seeing movies and being with her family and friends. Mary was known for her extraordinary generosity, thoughtfulness, modesty, interest in others and her highly developed aesthetic sense reflected in her beautiful home, garden, art collection and her own impeccable style. There was pride, also, in her Scottish heritage as well as in her husband's Swiss Italian family roots She had strong interest in national politics, the performing arts and interior design but most especially her children, Bruce Rizzoli (Jeanne) of Atascadero and Anne Marie Rizzoli Ford (Don) of Santa Barbara, her grand sons, Alec Rizzoli of San Luis Obispo and William, a student at the University of Oregon and Don's children, Brooke, Brie, and Bryce and their 7 children were also very much treasured. Mary is survived by her children, Anne Marie and Bruce, and her sister Dr. Olivia Slaughter of Ojai. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers, 1st. Lt. William Murray, US Marine Corps, and Dr. John Murray. A private family service has been held. A celebration of Mary's life is planned for May18th from 2-5pm at the Dallidet Adobe History Center of San Luis Obispo. All family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Mary, may be made to your local Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care Office.

Mary Elizabeth Murray Rizzoli Mary Elizabeth Murray Rizzoli, born in Sidney, New York on February 23, 1931, left us on March 26, 2019. She was briefly in the care of Hospice's Serenity House, Santa Barbara. She was the daughter of Senator John H. Murray and Olive Bartholomae Murray. Mary, a resident of San Luis Obispo for more than 66 years, moved to California from New York when she was five and had lived there since, except for a training period when she lived in Reno, Nevada where she learned to be a legal secretary after graduating from Fullerton Union High School in 1948. Following completion of her training, she moved to Santa Maria, where she was employed and, most importantly, where she met her future husband, Alvizio Rizzoli (Al), whom she married at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa in San Luis Obispo on September 19 1953. Mary loved riding horses on a family ranch when she was a teenager. Attending and supporting matches, recitals, meets,and all events and performances of her children and grandchildren were a joy to her. Hostessing and celebrating many creative special family occasions brought great pleasure to everyone. She especially enjoyed relaxing time reading and seeing movies and being with her family and friends. Mary was known for her extraordinary generosity, thoughtfulness, modesty, interest in others and her highly developed aesthetic sense reflected in her beautiful home, garden, art collection and her own impeccable style. There was pride, also, in her Scottish heritage as well as in her husband's Swiss Italian family roots She had strong interest in national politics, the performing arts and interior design but most especially her children, Bruce Rizzoli (Jeanne) of Atascadero and Anne Marie Rizzoli Ford (Don) of Santa Barbara, her grand sons, Alec Rizzoli of San Luis Obispo and William, a student at the University of Oregon and Don's children, Brooke, Brie, and Bryce and their 7 children were also very much treasured. Mary is survived by her children, Anne Marie and Bruce, and her sister Dr. Olivia Slaughter of Ojai. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers, 1st. Lt. William Murray, US Marine Corps, and Dr. John Murray. A private family service has been held. A celebration of Mary's life is planned for May18th from 2-5pm at the Dallidet Adobe History Center of San Luis Obispo. All family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Mary, may be made to your local Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care Office. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close