Mary Ellen Benson Mary Ellen Benson, resident of Cambria, CA was born February 8, 1930 to George and Louise Taylor in Benton Harbor, MI. She passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 in the home she shared with her daughter and son in law. She is now at home in Heaven, celebrating with her husband Allen who passed in 2011, Jesus, and all others who arrived before her. Mary Ellen Taylor met Allen Benson in Benton Harbor, MI when mutual friends played matchmaker. They married on June 24, 1951, two weeks after she graduated from Depauw University in Greencastle, IN. They made their first home in San Diego, CA because that is where the Navy took them. In 1959 they moved to San Jose, CA residing there until they retired to Cambria, CA in 1997. Allen and Mary Ellen were longtime members of Saratoga Federated Church in Saratoga, CA. After their move to Cambria in 1997, they joined Cambria Community Presbyterian Church. Wherever they made their home, Mary Ellen's servant's heart drew her to give back to her community and church. From teaching Sunday school to volunteering in the public schools, she surrounded herself with children and learning. She devoted much to the Panhellenic group in San Jose and was an Alpha Chi Omega alum for Epsilon Omega Chapter at Cal Poly, SLO. She supported Allen in serving the Central Coast Parkinson's Assoc., and military organizations. Mary Ellen was a gatherer of people who loved to be with her many friends. She had the gift of hospitality and a kind heart where all were welcomed, accepted, and loved unconditionally. Travelling was a joyful essential of her life, taking them all over the globe. She was the copilot in their Cessna 195 airplane. Being with her family gave Mary Ellen her greatest joy. Many times around the family table with the children, grandchildren, and great grandchild, she would stop to proclaim "I am so happy to be here, so proud of you all and so thankful!" She and Allen raised four kids, supported all their activities, encouraged their dreams, put them through college, and modeled how to have a long, loving marriage. Mary Ellen will always be remembered for her gracious and sparkling smile! Mary Ellen is survived by her four children Judy Seidel (Mark) of Cambria, CA, Cindy Brown (Jeff) of San Jose, CA, Steve Benson (Jean) of Davis, CA, and Jim Benson (Marianne) of Half Moon Bay, CA; nine grandchildren Erika Seidel Torres (Edgar), Jennifer Brown Libby (Holland) and Ryan Brown, Miyuki, Svea, and Heidi Benson, and Andrew, Anna, and Caroline Benson; and one great grandson Evan Torres. A celebration of her life will be held when we can safely gather. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hills Memorial Park in San Jose. Donations may be made in Mary Ellen's memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc. (www.apdaparkinson.org
), Central Coast Home Health and Hospice (info@cchh08.com), the Food Bank Coalition of SLO County (1180 Kendall Rd. San Luis Obispo, CA) or Cambria Community Presbyterian Church (2250 Yorkshire Dr. Cambria, CA).