Mary Frances Kensinger Mary Frances Kensinger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher, passed away August 18 surrounded by her family. Born in Iowa City, IA (Go Hawks!), she was the seventh child of the late Iowa State Senate Majority Leader Daniel Clifford Nolan and Margaret Schwertley Nolan. A devout Catholic, she attended St. Patrick' s School, Regina High School, and Saint Mary's College of Notre Dame, where she earned a BA in English Literature and a minor in Secondary Education. During her college years, she befriended the Kensinger family and met her future husband Tim at a TuWednesday party (because who doesn't celebrate the moment Tuesday turns to Wednesday?) in the summer of 1969 when he was home on leave from the navy. Always up for adventure and fun, Fran moved to San Francisco in the early 1970s and began her teaching career. She continued to steadily date Tim, who was stationed in San Diego, and they were married in 1973. They settled down on the Central Coast of California and started their family. While raising her five children, Fran went back to work teaching with the Irish Sisters of Mercy at St. Patrick's School in Arroyo Grande, CA. She remembered every student she every taught and thought the troublemakers were the most fun. In addition to her work as an educator, Fran was involved in many organizations. She was a member of AAUW and the Delta Theta Chi national sorority, where she met her dear friend Helen Finn. She was president of the Grandmother's House babysitting co-op, through which she established a sense of community after moving to the central coast. She maintained a special bond with her San Luis Obispo friends through their book club. Fran was a Camp Fire leader, a 4-H leader, a chairwoman for the local Optimist Club, vice-president of the Saint Mary's College California Central Coast Alumnae Club, and president of Three Peaks brewery. Last and perhaps most importantly, she was the CEO of her farm at Desoto Bend, Iowa, and her cherished United Farm, near Iowa City, Iowa. She was proud of the agricultural legacy of her mother's and father's families, and cared deeply about maintaining that heritage. Although she spent the majority of her life in California, she always identified as a mid-westerner and called Iowa home. It has been said by many that Fran had a gift for making everyone feel valued and loved. She was a polyglot; she spoke every language of the human heart. If your language was novels, she would speak to you in "book." If your language was travel, she would speak to you in "wanderlust." If your language was heartbreak, she would speak to you in "comfort." We are profoundly saddened by this great loss and love her more than the sun and the moon and the stars. May her warm and generous spirit live on in each of us. And until we meet again, may God hold her in the palm of His hand. Fran is survived by her devoted husband, Timothy Allen Kensinger; two sons, Daniel Clifford (Irina) and Timothy Robert (Meghan); three daughters, Margaret (Mike), Mary Bridget (Steve), and Kirsten Louise Frances (John); two sisters, Elizabeth Nolan and Barbara Wagner (Frank); her brother Richard Nolan (Jean); nine grandchildren, Thomas, Daniella, Lawrence, Anya, Charlotte Frances, Mike, Troy, Timothy, and Grant; treasured in-laws, Ben Calacci, Clemencia Nolan, and Connie Nolan; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made in her name to Saint Mary's College of Notre Dame, IN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store