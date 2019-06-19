Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hope Rideout. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY HOPE RIDEOUT Mary Hope Rideout was 100 years old at the time of her death. She was born in Sackville, New Brunswick, Canada in 1918. Mary died March 11, 2019 in Sonora, California. Mary was married to Floyd Rideout for 49 years. Mary worked as a waitress in many different restaurants on the central coast of California for most of her working years. Mary always enjoyed meeting and being around people. In her later years, she loved to knit and crochet, to go fishing, and to travel to places like Europe. Mary is survived by: Children: Kathy (Bud) Guyette, Elizabeth (Ron) Borda, Cindy (Schuyler) Wiersum ,Son: Dennis Rideout, Sibling: Sister Barbara Skie Grandchildren: 18 grandchildren Numerous great-grandchildren Numerous great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death: Floyd L. Rideout husband who died in 1986 Sue Fowler daughter Granddaughters: Donna Rideout, Sherry Bussell Sister: Dorothy Meixner Brothers: Robert Crossman, Fran Crossman, Everett Crossman, Clair Crossman Service Information: Grave-side service will be held at Arroyo Grande Cemetery on June 22, 2019 at 12:00, noon. Family will be going to Ralph and Duane's Bar in old town Arroyo Grande after words for a drink in honor of Floyd and Mary. Donations: Please make any donations in honor of Mary to the .

