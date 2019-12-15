Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Martindale. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane Martindale Having led an adventurous life devoted to music and the outdoors, Mary Jane Martindale of Atascadero, California passed away on November 8, 2019. She was eighty-eight. Mary grew up in Beverly Hills, the second eldest of four. She started teaching piano when she was twelve. In 1953 she graduated from The Juilliard School of Music in New York City with a BS in Composition. It was there that Mary met her first husband, Harry Lewis Robin of Brooklyn. After their first two children, Issa (1955) and Greg (1956) were born they moved back to Los Angeles where Alexandra was born (1962). The next many years were spent raising her children, teaching piano privately, and running the music program at The Oakwood School - a small private high school in North Hollywood. Mary remarried (Richard Bert Ferguson) in 1972. They bought forty acres outside of Creston, California and moved there that next year. With a learn-by-doing attitude Mary milked their cow and made butter and cheeses, canned and froze their garden harvests, raised chickens for eggs, pigs for bacon, and rabbits for market. In 1978 they broke ground and over the next three years built their own 3400 sq ft house "Doing all the work", as Mary would say "...but the hot tar on the roof and the plaster on the thin wall." Although music had taken a back seat to farming life in Creston, it wasn't long before Mary grew a new cadre of piano students. Before their split in 1995 Mary and Rich backpacked The Sierra Nevada Mountains, The Swiss Alps, The Pyrenees of Spain, and The Caucasus Mountains of Russia. After their divorce, Mary continued backpacking with groups and solo. She trekked in The Brooks Range in Alaska and made many returns to The Sierra. She continued hiking well into her eighties, frequently visiting Cerro Alto and other local trails when she could no longer carry her own gear or sleep comfortably on the ground. She retired from piano teaching when she was eighty-five. Mary leaves as her legacy three children, three stepchildren, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and a sister. A celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled in early 2020. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Central Coast Music Teachers Association. (805)237-2281

