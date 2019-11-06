Mary Jane Smith Mary Jane Smith passed away peacefully in San Luis Obispo on November 2, 2019, she was 95 years old. Born Mary Jane Mc Connell in 1924 in Hollister California, Mary Jane, her brother George, and sister Margaret were raised by their mother Violet McConnell, a well known respected and loved member of the community. After receiving a bachelor of arts degree and teaching credential from San Jose State she married her husband Bill Smith in January 1953 in Monterey. Mary Jane is survived by her only son Finney and his wife Stacy. Mary Jane lived in Arroyo Grand for over sixty years, she was a generous and loving mother, aunt, special education school teacher and just really good friend to many. She was truly loved and respected by everyone that was lucky enough to know her. Her son Finney and his wife Stacy are planning a celebration of Mary Jane's life. The date and location to be determined soon, if you knew Mary Jane and would like to attend please call 805-440-6237.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019