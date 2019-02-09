Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Ringo" Jazweicki. View Sign

Mary "Ringo" Jazweicki Mary "Ringo" Jazweicki, 79 passed away January 29, 2019. She was born in Long Beach, CA on April 1, 1939. Mary moved to Atascadero, CA in 1969 with her husband Art. They opened A/J Realty in the early 1970's. Mary ended her formal professional career at age 66; though she stayed active in real estate well into and through her retirement. Mary was well respected in the professional community and enjoyed staying current on local and national affairs. She will be missed for her knowledge, intellect and wisdom that she shared so freely with many over the years. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Arthur Jazwiecki and nephew Scott Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Beverly Earl. Loving niece MaryKay. Special nephew Terry Nelson (Patti). Great and great great nieces and nephews. Art's son Rich (Pat) Costantino. Devoted friend Sandy (Randy). Life time friend and companion Niels Widerup. A memorial service will take place at Chapel of the Roses on Saturday February 16, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart or Kidney Association.

3450 El Camino Real

Atascadero , CA 93422

