Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Glassburn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou Glassburn 1929-2019 Mary Lou Glassburn,90, died peacefully December 11, 2019 while under hospice care in San Luis Obispo, CA. Mary Lou was born in August 1929 to Olive and Leonard Crager of Saint Paul, KS, the youngest of four children. Mary Lou's mother died when she was two and she was raised by her grandmother while her father worked to support the family. After Mary Lou graduated high school she married Roy (Leon) Glassburn, on June 1, 1948 after Leon returned home from World War II. Together they had three children. The family moved from Kansas in 1955 to Southern California where Leon and Mary Lou were employed in the catering business. In 1959 the family moved to Moorpark where Leon took a teaching position at the high school and Mary Lou was a part time teacher's assistant for disabled children. In 1978 Mary Lou and Leon moved to San Luis Obispo, CA. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, son Johnny Glassburn, daughter Mary Beth Smith and husband Leon. She is survived by her daughter Cherri Ziegler, son-in-law Neil and grandson Johnny Smith. Mary Lou was known for her kindness, generosity and immense patience. Whoever met her developed love and respect for her. Her greatest joy was her family and helping others. A special thank you to the loving staff at Miriam's Place in San Luis and to the Central Coast Hospice team. A mass will be said for Mary Lou on Saturday, January 4th at 7:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 2 pm at the Embassy Suites, San Luis Obispo. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alliance of the Mentally Ill.

Mary Lou Glassburn 1929-2019 Mary Lou Glassburn,90, died peacefully December 11, 2019 while under hospice care in San Luis Obispo, CA. Mary Lou was born in August 1929 to Olive and Leonard Crager of Saint Paul, KS, the youngest of four children. Mary Lou's mother died when she was two and she was raised by her grandmother while her father worked to support the family. After Mary Lou graduated high school she married Roy (Leon) Glassburn, on June 1, 1948 after Leon returned home from World War II. Together they had three children. The family moved from Kansas in 1955 to Southern California where Leon and Mary Lou were employed in the catering business. In 1959 the family moved to Moorpark where Leon took a teaching position at the high school and Mary Lou was a part time teacher's assistant for disabled children. In 1978 Mary Lou and Leon moved to San Luis Obispo, CA. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, son Johnny Glassburn, daughter Mary Beth Smith and husband Leon. She is survived by her daughter Cherri Ziegler, son-in-law Neil and grandson Johnny Smith. Mary Lou was known for her kindness, generosity and immense patience. Whoever met her developed love and respect for her. Her greatest joy was her family and helping others. A special thank you to the loving staff at Miriam's Place in San Luis and to the Central Coast Hospice team. A mass will be said for Mary Lou on Saturday, January 4th at 7:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 2 pm at the Embassy Suites, San Luis Obispo. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alliance of the Mentally Ill. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close