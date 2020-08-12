Mary Louise Brady "In the Arms of Angels" Mary Louise Brady of San Luis Obispo, California passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, one day before her 82nd birthday, in Pflugerville, Texas after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mary was born on March 3, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. She attended Our Lady of Mercy School, graduated from Immaculata High School in Chicago and received a Master of Arts Library Sciences from Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois. After moving to California, she earned a Master of Arts in Education from California Polytechnic State University where she served as Director University Library as well as other positions for 32 years. During her tenure as Director, Mary enjoyed assisting students sleuth the library shelves in search of elusive research and was known for her depth of knowledge in the library environment. She was a member of the Beta Phi Mu International Library Sciences Honor Society. Mary was an active member of the Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in San Luis Obispo, California for many years. Her beliefs were very strong and the church and her faith were the cornerstones of her life. Some of Mary's best friends were canines. She rescued many dogs over the years which gave her much joy. She took great care of her family and friends and was always ready to lend a hand to those in need. Mary was known for her quick wit and her kind, compassionate spirit. She was happiest with a good book in her lap and a dog (or two) at her feet. Mary was predeceased by her parents Hank and Rosemary and her brother James. She is survived by her nieces, Maggie Donaldson (Dan) of Pflugerville, TX, Kathleen Brady Pritiken (Chris) of Boise, ID, and her nephew Michael Brady (Frances) of South Lake Tahoe, CA. She is also survived by her great nephew Chris Donaldson (Leah), great niece Natalie Donaldson, and great-great nieces Ella, Hailey and Juliet Donaldson, all of Pflugerville, TX. A private family service will be held in San Luis Obispo, California when conditions permit. Donations in Mary's name may be made to your favorite animal rescue organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store