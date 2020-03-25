Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Shevlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Shevlin Mary Louise Shevlin passed away March 1, 2020 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 91. Known affectionately as "Lou," she was born in Indiana on November 14, 1928 to Joseph and Nancy Jones. She attended Butler University and Jordan Conservatory of Music. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas C. Shevlin, and her sister Alice A. Jepson, she is survived by 3 daughters: Kathleen Shevlin, Kristine Shevlin and Karen Shevlin; 5 granddaughters: Mariah Hughes; Fiona Humphrey, Leah Humphrey, Hannah Brannam, and Julianne Turkel; 3 great grandchildren: Samuel Hughes, Isla Hughes and Noah Brannam; and her devoted son-in-law, Scott Turkel (Kristine), and her sister, Sue Havens. Lou met her husband Tom working in the Grand Canyon in 1951. They were married in 1952 and together for 58 years until Tom's passing in 2010. They lived in Indian Gardens (Grand Canyon), Phoenix, and Tucson where Kathleen, Kristine, and Karen were conceived, respectively. The Shevlins moved to San Luis Obispo, CA in 1964 where Tom and Lou were business partners for several decades. Lou sang in the Presbyterian Chancel choir for many years, as a soloist, in a trio, and the Bel Canto singers, later in the Cuesta Master Chorale and the Trillium Flower and Music Programs with Bob Gordon. Lou was a member of PEO for 30 years, an organization that promotes education for women. Lou had a very outgoing, inquisitive personality she loved to ask people about themselves and their lives. She was thoughtful, helpful, well read, had a lovely singing voice, and was a wonderful seamstress. She was an exceptional cook and hostess and loved to share this talent with family and friends. During 58 years together, Tom and Lou's mutual love of world travel and adventure kept their relationship alive! They travelled to all 7 continents, excluding Antarctica. Favorite countries included Switzerland and Scotland (especially), where they made multiple trips! A memorial for Lou will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo, CA, date to be announced. Her ashes will be interned at the Los Osos Valley Memorial in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, send donations to

Mary Louise Shevlin Mary Louise Shevlin passed away March 1, 2020 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 91. Known affectionately as "Lou," she was born in Indiana on November 14, 1928 to Joseph and Nancy Jones. She attended Butler University and Jordan Conservatory of Music. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas C. Shevlin, and her sister Alice A. Jepson, she is survived by 3 daughters: Kathleen Shevlin, Kristine Shevlin and Karen Shevlin; 5 granddaughters: Mariah Hughes; Fiona Humphrey, Leah Humphrey, Hannah Brannam, and Julianne Turkel; 3 great grandchildren: Samuel Hughes, Isla Hughes and Noah Brannam; and her devoted son-in-law, Scott Turkel (Kristine), and her sister, Sue Havens. Lou met her husband Tom working in the Grand Canyon in 1951. They were married in 1952 and together for 58 years until Tom's passing in 2010. They lived in Indian Gardens (Grand Canyon), Phoenix, and Tucson where Kathleen, Kristine, and Karen were conceived, respectively. The Shevlins moved to San Luis Obispo, CA in 1964 where Tom and Lou were business partners for several decades. Lou sang in the Presbyterian Chancel choir for many years, as a soloist, in a trio, and the Bel Canto singers, later in the Cuesta Master Chorale and the Trillium Flower and Music Programs with Bob Gordon. Lou was a member of PEO for 30 years, an organization that promotes education for women. Lou had a very outgoing, inquisitive personality she loved to ask people about themselves and their lives. She was thoughtful, helpful, well read, had a lovely singing voice, and was a wonderful seamstress. She was an exceptional cook and hostess and loved to share this talent with family and friends. During 58 years together, Tom and Lou's mutual love of world travel and adventure kept their relationship alive! They travelled to all 7 continents, excluding Antarctica. Favorite countries included Switzerland and Scotland (especially), where they made multiple trips! A memorial for Lou will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo, CA, date to be announced. Her ashes will be interned at the Los Osos Valley Memorial in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, send donations to www.peointernational.org/contributions-peo-foundation Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close