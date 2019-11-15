Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. Sarmiento. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary M . Sarmiento Mary M Sarmiento 84 of Oceano, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks. She was born on September 25, 1935 in Sanger California to Adela Moreno and Jesse Ayala. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great - grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Catholic Ladies Aid Society at St. Patrick's Church and enjoyed playing bingo, going to Laughlin, cooking, making tamales during the holidays and going to Dodger Stadium to see her beloved Dodgers play. Mary was a tremendously strong woman, who was devoted to her family. Mary will be missed by all of those she has touched. She is survived by her children: Son's Leo Moreno (Lyn), Dannie Sarmiento (Pamela); Seven Daughters, Denise Sarmiento, Juanita Stoebe, Martina Sarmiento, Joan Sarmiento (Kirk), Mary Lintner (Todd), Claudia Snyder ( Donny), Angelita Sarmiento (Vincent), 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many niece's and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Dionisio Sarmiento ;Son Francisco Sarmiento; Grand-daughter Brittane Sarmiento and brother Jessie Moreno; Sister Josephine Madrigal. Visitation and services to be held at St .Patricks Catholic Church 501 Fair Oaks Ave Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 and is scheduled for Wednesday November 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 3-6pm with rosary at 6:00pm. Services are on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m with burial to follow at Arroyo Grande Cemetery 895 El Camino Real Arroyo Grande CA, 93420 To help the family defray funeral expenses, a Go Fund Me account has been set up. Any donations will greatly be appreciated.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019

