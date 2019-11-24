Mary Margaret Borlandelli San Luis native Mary Margaret Borlandelli passed away November 12, 2019 just shy of her 98th birthday in the home where she lived her entire life. First born to Carlo and Rosa Borlandelli, Mary attended Mission School graduating in 1940. Soon after graduation she began a 42 year career with Pacific Telephone retiring in 1982. Predeceased by her parents, sister Rena and brother Frank, she is survived by the niece she raised, Mary Jo Borlandelli and her children Brian(Emilee) Huber of Camarillo, CA and Emily Huber(Brandon)Bowie of Santa Barbara, Ca, niece, Carla(Sam)Brewer of San Luis Obispo, nephew, Daniel(Gayle) Borlandelli of Claremore, Ok, sister in law, Lois Borlandelli, Mountain Home, Arkansas and special caregiver Mary Hughes. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday, November 25 at the Old Mission San Luis Obispo followed by a celebration of life.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019