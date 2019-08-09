Mary McAlpine It's with great sadness that the daughters of Mary McAlpine, known to her family and friends as Billie, announce that she passed away on July 31. She was 87. Billie, one of seven children of Katie Irwin and Emmett Mozingo, grew up in eastern Tennessee and Ohio. Billie and her husband Max raised their two girls in Norwalk, California. They made Atascadero home for the past 42 years, following retirement. Max passed away in 2007. Billie is survived by daughters Terry McAlpine and Cheryl Garnsey; their husbands Lou and Gene; grandkids Dale Garnsey, Donna Haase, Sandy Palmer and Beth Wilson; their spouses Cheryl, Jason, Mary and Spencer; eight great grandkids: Elisa, Erin, Miller, Aurora, Silas, Conor, Aedan and Maeve; brother Ben Mozingo of South Carolina; sister Jan Steiner of Ohio; and 13 nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are August 10 at the Chapel of Roses, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Viewing: 9am, Services: 10am.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019