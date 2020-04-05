Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Mell Roberts Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Mell Roberts Edwards Mary Mell Roberts Edwards was born in Norman, Okla., in 1924 to J.R. and Leona (Ford) Roberts. She grew up in Blackwell, Okla. and received her BA in journalism from the University of Oklahoma. Mary Mell's first true love was music. She became a proficient accompanist, playing piano and organ at churches and in other settings. She also loved to sing and would go on to share her musical gifts in each of her many communities throughout her life, even directing performers young and old in her favorite Broadway musicals. Mary Mell met her other lifelong love, Robert Malcolm Edwards, during WWII. The couple married in Blackwell in 1946, and raised 3 children. Her intelligence and commitment to education, joy in music and food, and open embrace of new experiences are all apparent in her descendants now including 6 grandchildren, who loved going on adventures with her as children, and by 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom join in celebrating their memories of her. Mary Mell passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, at age 95 under the devoted watch of the team at Bayside Care Center in Morro Bay, near her most recent home in Los O . She is survived by all three of her children and their spouses and families: Nicki Edwards, R. Mark Edwards (Wendy), and Jamie Edwards-Orr (Merle). A gift in Mary Mell's memory to your favorite music organization is suggested. The family will hold a celebration of her life when restrictions due to COVID 19 have lifted.

