Mary Sylvia Pinoli Mary Sylvia Pinoli, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her home, with her son James by her side on September 24, 2020. Mary was born on July 8, 1929 in Santa Maria, California to Albert and Silvia (Aquistapace) Pinoli, owners of the Oso Flaco Dairy Farm in Guadalupe. On the dairy farm, she learned the importance of hard work by feeding and milking the cows, and though she could not legally drive, she even delivered milk for processing. She attended Arroyo Grande High School ('48) and graduated from Santa Business College. She brought her strong work ethic to the City of Santa Barbara and then to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District. She was normally the only woman inspecting various sites and projects, while also assisting in the management of the office. After 30 years, she retired to care for her ailing parents. In 1958, Mary became a mother to her only son James Bryden. As a single mother, she successfully balanced a full-time career and all of the responsibilities of parenthood. Through her example and because of necessity, she was a model of self-reliance and self-sufficiency. She was an active and dedicated parent that spent her minimal free time playing sports, including tennis, baseball, basketball, and golf with her son. As the daughter of Italian immigrants, she was extremely proud of her heritage and community. She enjoyed traveling to Northern Italy, especially the Lake Como area, where she was able to reunite with friends and family. Mary loved and cherished her family. Her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren brought her immense joy and happiness. Mary is survived by her son James (Bridget) Bryden of Santa Barbara, her grandchildren Steve (Katherine) Bryden of Paso Robles, David Bryden (Morgayne Thomson) of Arroyo Grande, Denise (Todd) Lazar of Paso Robles, Meghan and McKenna Robles of Santa Barbara and her great-grandchildren Olivia Lazar, Jocelyn Bryden, James Bryden and Emilia Bryden. She is preceded in death by her parents and older sister Lydia Brenner. The family would like to thank the many caregivers that took care of her, especially Tina Atchison and Sweet Home California. A private graveside service will be held at Arroyo Grande Cemetery and arrangements handled by Lady Family Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store