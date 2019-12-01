Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marylin S. Maxwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marylin S. Maxwell Marilyn S. Maxwell of Atascadero, CA passed suddenly at her home on November 22, 2019. At 88 years,she was alert, active, and independent up to her final day. Her passing came as a shock, yet we're grateful she died peacefully and swiftly as she would have preferred. Born in Floral Park, New York on April 23, 1931, Marilyn Joan Spitz was the pride and joy of parents Herbert Spitz and Florence Catalano. An only child, her youth was shaped by the love of her parents and the Great Depression. Her father traded in lace and silk fabrics. She reflected on her childhood fondly,noting that her family got through the depression without much struggle. Marilyn's family relocated to Sherman Oaks, CA as a high school senior. After a difficult transition, she found her stride at UC Berkeley. She married Gene Maxwell in 1955, and raised two children in Laguna Beach. The couple divorced in 1976, and she found her lifelong partner Betty Gaw, who passed in 2016. In 1982, Marilyn & Betty relocated from Laguna Beach to Atascadero, on an idyllic property located on the westside of town. Her profession as Opthalmist began her history of service to others. An incessant learner and avid reader, she returned to college in her 40's and received a BA in Social Ecology from UC Irvine. This led to her love of the Atascadero Public Library, where she worked for decades, primarily in the children's book section. She became an inspiration to countless young readers. A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by her children Steven and Karen Maxwell, and grandchildren Julian and Olivia Schwartzman. Friends and family will join for a memorial service on Sunday, Dec 8th, 9am at St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 5318 Palma Ave. in Atascadero. All are welcome.

Marylin S. Maxwell Marilyn S. Maxwell of Atascadero, CA passed suddenly at her home on November 22, 2019. At 88 years,she was alert, active, and independent up to her final day. Her passing came as a shock, yet we're grateful she died peacefully and swiftly as she would have preferred. Born in Floral Park, New York on April 23, 1931, Marilyn Joan Spitz was the pride and joy of parents Herbert Spitz and Florence Catalano. An only child, her youth was shaped by the love of her parents and the Great Depression. Her father traded in lace and silk fabrics. She reflected on her childhood fondly,noting that her family got through the depression without much struggle. Marilyn's family relocated to Sherman Oaks, CA as a high school senior. After a difficult transition, she found her stride at UC Berkeley. She married Gene Maxwell in 1955, and raised two children in Laguna Beach. The couple divorced in 1976, and she found her lifelong partner Betty Gaw, who passed in 2016. In 1982, Marilyn & Betty relocated from Laguna Beach to Atascadero, on an idyllic property located on the westside of town. Her profession as Opthalmist began her history of service to others. An incessant learner and avid reader, she returned to college in her 40's and received a BA in Social Ecology from UC Irvine. This led to her love of the Atascadero Public Library, where she worked for decades, primarily in the children's book section. She became an inspiration to countless young readers. A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by her children Steven and Karen Maxwell, and grandchildren Julian and Olivia Schwartzman. Friends and family will join for a memorial service on Sunday, Dec 8th, 9am at St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 5318 Palma Ave. in Atascadero. All are welcome. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close