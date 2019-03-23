Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marysue Chapman. View Sign

Marysue Chapman Marysue Chapman, maiden name Wilson was born on Aug. 28, 1939 in San Bernardino, California. Her death took place at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo, California on Mar 20, 2019 after a short illness. She graduated from San Luis Obispo High School in 1957 and also graduated San Jose State College in 1963. She married her husband Robert L. Chapman on Nov. 27, 1965 in San Luis Obispo, California. Marysue is survived by her husband Robert L. Chapman, brother Gaylord Wilson, niece Jan Wilson, niece June Wilson and a nephew Robert Wilson. She is preceded in death by her father AG Wilson, her mother Dorothy Wilson and her sister Dorothy June Wilson. Marysue taught music in elementary school for San Luis Coastal Unified School District from 1967-1994 She was active in music programs and civic groups at the First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo. With Bob, she found outside activities such as; skiing and bicycle touring, which enabled them to visit many destinations over the years. Memorable trips include, skiing in the Western United States, bicycle touring in Greece, Italy, Germany, Ireland, Scotland, Alaska, and New Zealand. Marysue was a kind and gentle lady who would wish to be remembered as sparking a quest for knowledge and music appreciation while teaching, and embracing an active and healthy life style throughout her life.

