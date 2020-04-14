Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew J. J. Pomerico. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew J. J. Pomerico With deep regret, we announce the passing of Matthew J. J. Pomerico of Paso Robles, CA, and formerly of Freeport, N.Y. on April 8 2020, age 61, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Matthew lived life to the fullest to the very end. He was predeceased by his father Thomas J Pomerico and his brother Thomas M Pomerico and is survived by his wife of 38 years Cynthia Pomerico, his son Lt. Daniel Pomerico USAF, his daughter and son in law Steffanie and Mike Zook, and his granddaughters Logan and Dylan Zook. He is survived by his mother Catherine Pomerico, his brothers, sister and in laws: Gerarda Pavel , Raymond (Janice), Michael (Kim), Joseph (Veronica) and Catherine (Paul) Cavanagh, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends. He was a teacher in Central Coast Woodcarvers, and created beautiful pieces of wood carvings, he was a master craftsman. He worked for 25 years in the City of Paso Robles Dept. of Public Works and will be missed by many. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020

