Maureen Alice Peterson (1937-2019) Maureen Peterson, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on May 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Maureen was born on September 23,1937 in Glendale, California to George Edward and Alice Marie Mattis and was welcomed by her brother Tom Mattis. She grew up in Whittier and attended St. Mary's and Whittier High School, where she graduated in 1955. Maureen attended the University of California at Berkeley. Maureen met the love of her life, Bill Peterson, at a church youth group social in 1952. They were married in 1957 and were blessed with 60 years of marriage. Maureen and Bill lived in the Bay area during their early marriage while Bill completed his military service. They later moved to the Los Angeles area when Bill began working for GTE. Within a short time Maureen was a busy full time Mother, as she and Bill were blessed with five children. While raising her family, Maureen also worked as a dental assistant, real estate agent, and secretary for a construction company. The couple moved up the coast as Bill's last career move was to Santa Barbara. Following Bill's retirement in1993, Maureen and Bill traveled for a year and then settled in Nipomo, which became their true hometown. They became active in the Five Cities Newcomers Club, and Maureen twice served as president. She was also a member of the Nipomo Newcomers Club, the TGIF group, a mahjong group, and a walking group. While living in Santa Barbara, Maureen served as a docent at Lotus Land in Montecito and the Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens. Maureen had many interests, she was a watercolorist, enjoyed traveling, reading, nature, her garden, but her favorite pastime was spending fun times with family and friends. She always lit up the room with her warm smile and sense of humor. Maureen had many dear friends in the Nipomo area and the family is grateful for the kind words and memories so many have shared. Maureen will be dearly missed by her children Laura (Mike) Wallace, Bob (Sue) Peterson, Cindy (Steve) Debbas, Dan Peterson, Karen (Larry) Deeds, and 13 grandchildren. Maureen also leaves Judy and Don Gladden and family, Uncle Cy Bailey, ten nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Peterson, brother Tom Mattis, and sister in law Kathy Mattis. A Celebration of Life will be held at Trilogy at the Monarch Club, located at 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo, on Saturday, June 29 at 2:00.

