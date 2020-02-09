Maxine Whiteside Maxine Whiteside, of Arroyo Grande passed away January 26, 2020, at ninety seven years old. She was predeceased by her husband, Forrest Whiteside in 1996. Maxine was born in Elkhart Indiana, and grew up on a farm in rural Indiana. She had 3 brothers and 4 sisters and is survived by her brother Jim of LeClaire Iowa, sister Vivian of Indianapolis Indiana, and many nieces and nephews. She and Forrest moved to the Central Coast in 1957, because his parents lived here, and loved the area. Maxine and Forrest immediately liked it as well, and enjoyed the beach, fishing, bowling, gardening and outside family bar-b-ques. They also enjoyed traveling, including trips to Mexico, Hawaii and many cross country excursions. Maxine was very active with Jehovahs Witnesses and was one of the original small group who met in a tiny location on North 13th Street. She enthusiastically participated in the growth of the organization throughout her life, participating online in later years. She will be missed by her four children, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020