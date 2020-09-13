Melvin Wesley Lininger Melvin Wesley Lininger, 79, a longtime San Luis Obispo businessman passed away at home September 6, 2020. Melvin was born October 3, 1940 in Iowa City, Iowa, to Ervin and Ruth Lininger. He graduated from the University of Iowa High School in 1959 and attended the Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, Ca. He received an honorable discharge from the US Army. In 1964 he moved to San Luis Obispo and opened his first business, Cal Auto Service. Melvin was very involved in the community, especially with the youth. He participated in the JB Dewar tractor restoration program, FFA, and California Mid-State Fair livestock auction. He served on the board of the Contractors Builders Exchange for several years and had a love for flying. He could fix anything and was happiest when he was able to teach someone. He loved old tractors, riding his little TW 200 motorcycles, camping and cooking for large groups. You could always find him at the Madonna Inn Copper Cafe for a story and his morning cup of coffee. Melvin is survived by his former wife, Sharon Lininger (Cundith), son Jarrod Ray Lininger (Lori Putnum), daughter Tiffany Janee Lininger Domingos (Lee Swindell) and Cheri Dooley (Steve). His grandchildren Ashley Heather Dooley, Lacey Rae Lininger, Colter Wesley Lininger and Olivia Shelby Domingos (Little "O"). His is also survived by his 2 brothers and sister and their spouses plus many nieces, nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to the JB Dewar Tractor Restoration program in his name as we are trying to put together a scholarship fund. A celebration of life will be held Oct 3, 12PM, Madonna Ranch 261 West Foothill, San Luis Obispo



