Merlyn Dale Van 12/19/1928 08/02/2020 San Luis Obispo native, and life-long resident, Merlyn Dale Van, 91, died on August 2nd, 2020 following a short illness. During his last days, Merlyn reminisced about growing up in San Luis with his family and loved ones. Merlyn was born in 1928 to parents Roy and Doris Van. He grew up with his sister, Joyce, and next door to his cousins, on Santa Rosa street. Merlyn graduated from San Luis Obispo high school in 1948. After graduation, Merlyn attended the Frank Wiggins Trade School where he developed his extraordinary machinist skills. During the Korean Conflict, Merlyn served as a Sergeant(T) in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. After returning home, he met his wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, when she popped out from under an engine hood, wrench in hand; truly a match. Merlyn raced dragsters throughout California with his best friend of over 75 years, Rusty Duval. Later, Merlyn entered local time trials with his souped-up VW. At the time of his death he still had a VW which he continually tinkered on, to get it to run "just a little bit faster". Merlyn enjoyed his lunches with "The Guys" at Cool Cats most days after his retirement in 1991 from the City of San Luis Obispo. Those lunches continued until the recent pandemic; he was looking forward to meeting his friends again. Merlyn was a member of American Legion Post 66, San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge 322, and Fraternal Order of Eagles 3389. Merlyn is survived by his daughter Karen Van Reyes (Bob Mackey), grandsons Tyler Gibson (Ashley), Nathan "Abe" Gibson (Katherine), Niklas Reyes, and Dalton Arnhart (Samantha), and great-grandchildren Aiden, Rylee, and Vander. Nieces Debbie Breshears and Susan Fitzgerald, nephews Michael Fitzgerald (Shirley) and Jim Loesche, and great nephews T.J. Breshears (Stacey), Jay Salas (Shanna), Josh Loesche (Jen), and Jeff Loesche. Also, Rusty and Wanda Duval, son-in-law Tim Arnhart and step-sons David and Chris Hall. Merlyn was predeceased by his wife Catherine Fitzgerald Van (1992), daughter Gail Van-Arnhart (2007), second wife Eileen Hall Van (2012), and sister Joyce Loesche (2017). Due to the current pandemic there will not be a traditional memorial service; we do look forward to reading your stories and comments. In lieu of, and in concern for the health of the living, Merlyn's ashes will be dispersed via airplane offshore near Avila Beach followed by a Missing Man formation fly-over on Saturday September 19 th at 2:00 pm. The flyover may be observed from Avila Beach. We say good-bye to Merlyn through one of the enjoyments of his last few years, flying with Bob, one last time.



