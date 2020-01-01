Michael A. Povero 6-55 to 12-19 Michael A. Povero passed away from a massive stroke in Crescent City California. Michael, the oldest son of Katherine and Michael R Povero lived in Los Osos for over 40 years and lost his beloved wife, Jola, to a heart attack. His Stepson, Travis, from South Carolina is coming to settle his affairs. Michael worked for the Arcadia Fire Department as an Apprentice Fireman for over two years. Michael last worked for the County of San Luis Obispo for years and retired just over two years ago. He was a hard worker and a faithful dad. When he gave his word it was as good as gold. His family will miss him. May he rest in peace with his beloved wife Jola. God Speed, Michael.

