Michael J. Doherty Michael James Doherty of Atascadero passed away on March 28th 2019 at the age of 76, surrounded by his family. Mike was born on July 22, 1942 in San Diego, CA to Joseph and Genevieve Doherty. The oldest of five children, Mike was a long time resident of San Luis Obispo County. He graduated from Old Mission High School in 1960. From 1962-1965 Mike served as a firefighter for the California Department of Forestry from the San Luis Obispo headquarters and was also stationed throughout the county. In 1964, Mike enlisted in the US Navy Sea Bees in Construction Battalion NINE where he servedtwo tours of duty stationed south of Da Nang, Vietnam. Shortly after returning from Vietnam, Mike married the love of his life, Margaret Ann Norris. Mike graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in biology in 1970. In 1971, Mike began his career in Environmental Health for the county of San Luis Obispo and retired in 1998. Mike will always be remembered for his generosity, witty sense of humor and love for his four grandchildren. He was an active docent at Mission San Luis Obispo and a member of the Santa Lucia Rockhounds, as well as the Atascadero High School Athletic Boosters Club. Mike is survived by his daughter Jennie and husband Robbie Smith of Paso Robles and their children, Hobie and Zoe; his son Kevin Doherty and wife Charity of Creston and their children, Bailey and Magnus; his brothers Joe Doherty of Newberg, Oregon and Mark Doherty of Truckee, California; his sister Eleanor Schauerman of San Luis Obispo. Mike is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Doherty and his brother Steve Doherty. For all who loved and knew him, a service will be held on Saturday May 11th 2019 at 11am, at Saint Williams Catholic Church in Atascadero

