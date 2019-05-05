Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael K. "Mike" DeNeve. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael K. "Mike" DeNeve Michael K. "Mike" DeNeve passed peacefully on April 21st 2019. He was born in Indiana in 1944 and moved to Morro Bay Ca in 1954. Michael was a member of the 1st graduating class of Morro Bay HS in 1962. After graduation he and a friend enlisted in the US Army. He was a Vietnam Veteran. After the Army he returned to San Luis in 1965 and called the area home. He lived there until his passing. Michael has a strong belief in education and enrolled at Cuesta College and graduated. Throughout his life he earned 4 associates degrees, a bachelor degree and Masters degree from Cal Poly. During his life he worked as a builder and contractor. He has two children; Danielle and Travis and a sister Trudy as well as 3 grand children and a niece and nephew and a few close friends. Michael was most proud of his children and their accomplishments. He was a single parent for 12 years. He was a member of social organizations that were important to him and was active in community service. He was a believer in paying it forward. He was an active hunter and fisherman and liked to travel as well, visiting different places and countries during his life. He believed in a full and simple life and although not a Marine, several of his friends were and he always tried to follow the corps motto Semper Fi "always faithful" to his family and friends. So with this, he passed telling us that we must stay behind and he was on his way to continuing his next "destination". "Don't be sad for me and live life to the fullest". Michael tried to live his life to its fullest, so he leaves this earth to "move on to whatever the next journey may be".

Michael K. "Mike" DeNeve Michael K. "Mike" DeNeve passed peacefully on April 21st 2019. He was born in Indiana in 1944 and moved to Morro Bay Ca in 1954. Michael was a member of the 1st graduating class of Morro Bay HS in 1962. After graduation he and a friend enlisted in the US Army. He was a Vietnam Veteran. After the Army he returned to San Luis in 1965 and called the area home. He lived there until his passing. Michael has a strong belief in education and enrolled at Cuesta College and graduated. Throughout his life he earned 4 associates degrees, a bachelor degree and Masters degree from Cal Poly. During his life he worked as a builder and contractor. He has two children; Danielle and Travis and a sister Trudy as well as 3 grand children and a niece and nephew and a few close friends. Michael was most proud of his children and their accomplishments. He was a single parent for 12 years. He was a member of social organizations that were important to him and was active in community service. He was a believer in paying it forward. He was an active hunter and fisherman and liked to travel as well, visiting different places and countries during his life. He believed in a full and simple life and although not a Marine, several of his friends were and he always tried to follow the corps motto Semper Fi "always faithful" to his family and friends. So with this, he passed telling us that we must stay behind and he was on his way to continuing his next "destination". "Don't be sad for me and live life to the fullest". Michael tried to live his life to its fullest, so he leaves this earth to "move on to whatever the next journey may be". Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close